Automaker Stellantis to suspend COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. staff
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) said it would suspend its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees, days after the country's Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses. read more
"With more than 97% of our U.S. salaried non-represented workforce in compliance or with an approved exemption - the company has decided to suspend the full implementation of the vaccine mandate", Stellantis said on Friday.
Stellantis said in November it required all its 14,000 U.S. salaried non-represented employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 5. read more
The Amsterdam-based Chrysler parent said on Friday it would continue to monitor the situation and the guidance of public health authorities to make any modifications necessary to its policy.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.