Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., stands behind his father's casket after it was loaded into a horse-drawn cart bound for the funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, U.S. May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

The official autopsy released on Thursday of the killing of Elizabeth City, North Carolina man Andrew Brown on April 21 in a police shooting ruled that the death was homicide, the New York Daily News reported.