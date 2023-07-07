Baltimore police arrest suspect in mass shooting at block party

July 7 (Reuters) - Baltimore police said on Friday they had arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a July 2 mass shooting that killed two people and injured 28 at a neighborhood block party in the Maryland city.

The suspect, whom the Baltimore Police Department did not name, "is being charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in vehicle," the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub;

