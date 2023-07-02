'Mass shooting incident' in Baltimore, police at the scene

July 2 (Reuters) - There was a "mass shooting incident" overnight in Baltimore, and police were on the scene, the city's police department said, as Fox 45 Baltimore news channel saidearly reports indicate multiple people have been killed and dozens more injured.

Ten people were taken to hospitals by police, and another 19 took themselves to hospitals, Fox 45 reported, adding that a witness said they heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

Police said the shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue in Baltimore.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman & Simon Cameron-Moore















