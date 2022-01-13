Baltimore state's attorney indicted on federal charges

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby (C) departs the courthouse on the first day of the Caesar Goodson trial in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Baltimore state's attorney Marilyn Mosby was indicted on Thursday on federal charges of perjury and filing false loan applications, court documents showed

Mosby, a Democrat who was elected Baltimore's top prosecutor in 2015, is accused in a federal grand jury indictment of taking $40,000 from her city retirement account in May 2020 after falsely claiming to have suffered COVID-19-related hardships.

Prosecutors say Mosby, 41, used part of that money to make a down payment on a vacation home in Kissimeee, Florida.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Tyler Clifford; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.