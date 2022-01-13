United States1 minute read
Baltimore state's attorney indicted on federal charges
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Baltimore state's attorney Marilyn Mosby was indicted on Thursday on federal charges of perjury and filing false loan applications, court documents showed
Mosby, a Democrat who was elected Baltimore's top prosecutor in 2015, is accused in a federal grand jury indictment of taking $40,000 from her city retirement account in May 2020 after falsely claiming to have suffered COVID-19-related hardships.
Prosecutors say Mosby, 41, used part of that money to make a down payment on a vacation home in Kissimeee, Florida.
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Tyler Clifford; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis
