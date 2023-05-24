Bangladeshis who undermine elections may be restricted from US -Blinken















WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States was implementing a new policy allowing for the restriction of visas to Bangladeshis who undermine the democratic election process in their country.

"This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services," Blinken said in a statement.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub











