Bank of America will cover employee travel costs for abortions

A person walks past a Bank of America sign in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - The second-largest U.S. bank, Bank of America (BAC.N), joined other top financial firms in saying on Friday it will cover travel costs for employees who need to go out-of-state to receive reproductive healthcare services like abortions, according to a statement from the bank.

The new policy follows a raft of similar announcements from big financial companies released after the U.S. Supreme Court took the dramatic step on Friday of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. read more

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

