Steve Bannon's lawyer asks to withdraw from case

Steve Bannon, talk show host and former White House advisor to former President Donald Trump, looks on as he leaves an appearance in U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Steve Bannon is seeking to withdraw from representing the adviser to former President Donald Trump in his criminal contempt case, citing the possibility of being called as a witness at trial, according to a court document filed on Friday.

"Since it appears there will be a trial, and since it appears that at this point in time I might be called as a witness, I must reluctantly ask the Court to grant my request to withdrawal as trial counsel for...Bannon," Robert Costello wrote in a filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Mark Heinrich

