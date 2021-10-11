Skip to main content

United States

Beaches in southern California city to reopen after oil spill

1 minute read

Beachgoers relax in the sand a long way from the water when authorities closed access after a major oil spill off the coast of California came ashore in Huntington Beach, California, U.S. October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Beaches in a southern California city that were shut because of an oil spill last week are set to reopen on Monday morning, authorities said in a statement.

City and state beaches of Huntington Beach city will reopen as water quality testing showed no detectable amounts of oil associated toxins in ocean water, officials from the city and California State Parks said.

Last week, some 3,000 barrels (126,000 gallons) of crude oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean, killing wildlife, soiling the coastline and forcing officials to close beaches in the cities of Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach in Orange County, just south of Los Angeles. read more

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a vessel in Oakland, focusing on the possibility that a ship's anchor struck a pipeline and caused the oil spill, the Los Angeles Times reported. read more

Authorities will test the water for at least the next two weeks to monitor for toxins, according to the statement.

Huntington Beach, which advertises itself as Surf City USA, is one of the rare places in Southern California where oil platforms are visible from the shore.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · October 10, 2021 · 1:53 PM UTC

Boston Marathon bombing victims split on death penalty in Supreme Court case

Liz Norden and Mikey Borgard both suffered when two bombs exploded at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, sending shrapnel through a crowd of hundreds of people. Norden's two adult sons lost their right legs. Borgard sustained hearing loss and a brain injury.

United States
Biden's Treasury hobbled by Cruz's nomination blocks over Nord Stream 2 -officials
United States
Texan vying for governor slams COVID vaccine mandates from hospital
United States
U.S. Navy engineer, wife charged with selling submarine secrets
United States
Beaches in southern California city to reopen after oil spill