Beto O'Rourke will win Democratic nomination to run for Texas governor- CBS News

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to a constituent in his car before voting in the primary election in El Paso, Texas, U.S. March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

March 1 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senate campaign against Republican Senator Ted Cruz ended with a narrow loss and who briefly ran for president in 2020, will win the Democratic nomination to run for governor in Texas, CBS said.

Reporting by Makini Brice, Moira Warburton and Costas Pitas; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

