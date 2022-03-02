1 minute read
Beto O'Rourke will win Democratic nomination to run for Texas governor- CBS News
1/4
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 1 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senate campaign against Republican Senator Ted Cruz ended with a narrow loss and who briefly ran for president in 2020, will win the Democratic nomination to run for governor in Texas, CBS said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Makini Brice, Moira Warburton and Costas Pitas; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.