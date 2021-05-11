Skip to main content

United StatesBiden: 1 million Americans sign up for healthcare in special enrollment period

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy as Vice President Kamala Harris stands by in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

One million Americans have signed up for health insurance on the U.S. government website Healthcare.gov during a special enrollment period that began on Feb. 15, President Joe Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

Biden, a Democrat, re-opened the country's online health insurance marketplace earlier this year to give more Americans a chance to take advantage of benefits provided under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

"One million more Americans who don’t have to lie awake at night worrying about what happens if they or one of their family members gets sick. Through this opportunity for special enrollment, we have made enormous progress in expanding access to health insurance," Biden said in a statement.

The special enrollment period is open through Aug. 15.

"There is plenty of time left to sign up, and I encourage everyone who needs health insurance to go to HealthCare.gov by August 15. If you already have coverage, you can help family members and friends who are uninsured get themselves covered," Biden said.

