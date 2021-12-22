United States
Biden: 250,000 treatment courses of Pfizer anti-viral due in January
1 minute read
Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that 250,000 treatment courses of Pfizer's newly authorized COVID-19 anti-viral drug will be available in January from the 10 million courses the United States had pre-purchased.
Biden said in a statement that his administration would work with states to ensure the treatments are distributed equitably and that hardest-hit communities are reached.
Reporting by Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.