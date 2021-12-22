Biden: 250,000 treatment courses of Pfizer anti-viral due in January

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with his Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force and private sector CEOs at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that 250,000 treatment courses of Pfizer's newly authorized COVID-19 anti-viral drug will be available in January from the 10 million courses the United States had pre-purchased.

Biden said in a statement that his administration would work with states to ensure the treatments are distributed equitably and that hardest-hit communities are reached.

Reporting by Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann

