Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House

Chris Magnus appears before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be the next U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 19, 2021. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday.

The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a sign of tensions within Biden's administration over a record number of migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

