Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House















Nov 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday.

The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a sign of tensions within Biden's administration over a record number of migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis











