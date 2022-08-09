1 minute read
Biden administration to allow new injection method for Monkeypox vaccine - NYT
Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has decided to stretch out its limited supply of monkeypox vaccine by allowing a different method of injection that uses one-fifth as much per shot, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing senior administration officials familiar with the planning.
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing
