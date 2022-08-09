Biden administration to allow new injection method for Monkeypox vaccine - NYT

A staff member of the Westchester Medical Center prepares a monkeypox vaccine in a drive-through monkeypox vaccination point at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, U.S., July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has decided to stretch out its limited supply of monkeypox vaccine by allowing a different method of injection that uses one-fifth as much per shot, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing senior administration officials familiar with the planning.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.