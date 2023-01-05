Biden administration announces new border enforcement measures

U.S. President Joe Biden, as seen through the gap between a videographer and his camera, walks towards the news media before boarding Marine One for travel to Kentucky from the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department announced new border enforcement measures on Thursday, saying it would establish new parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans.

The steps announced Thursday were aimed at limiting irregular migration and creating orderly processes for people fleeing humanitarian crises to lawfully come to the United States, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh

