Biden administration announces new border enforcement measures















WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department announced new border enforcement measures on Thursday, saying it would establish new parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans.

The steps announced Thursday were aimed at limiting irregular migration and creating orderly processes for people fleeing humanitarian crises to lawfully come to the United States, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Tim Ahmann











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.