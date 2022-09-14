Biden administration discussing new Russia measures with Congress - State Department

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is discussing with Congress "analogous measures" to impose on Russia in place of those carried by a state sponsorship of terrorism designation, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"We're discussing with Congress analogous measures," Price told a news briefing, noting President Joe Biden's recent statement that he would not approve designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Simon Lewis; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.