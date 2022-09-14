1 minute read
Biden administration discussing new Russia measures with Congress - State Department
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is discussing with Congress "analogous measures" to impose on Russia in place of those carried by a state sponsorship of terrorism designation, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.
"We're discussing with Congress analogous measures," Price told a news briefing, noting President Joe Biden's recent statement that he would not approve designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Simon Lewis; Editing by Mark Porter
