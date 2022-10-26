Biden administration looking at concert ticket, resort fees

Rohit Chopra, Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, listens as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy from an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is examining fees imposed on consumers in a range of sectors, including entertainment and travel, as regulators on Wednesday targeted overdraft and other banking fees that he said would save customers more than $1 billion.

Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said other federal agencies would look at fees linked to concert tickets and travel resorts.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina Chiacu; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Rami Ayyub

