Biden administration monitoring Hurricane Ian's insurance industry impact















ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is monitoring the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the insurance industry, a senior U.S. official told reporters.

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell made the comment to reporters traveling aboard Air Force One with President Joe Biden, who is set to tour storm-damaged Puerto Rico.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt











