United States · 1:13 PM UTC

OBITUARY Colin Powell, U.S. military leader and first Black Secretary of state, dies

Colin Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants who rose to become the first Black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer but whose reputation was tainted in 2003 when he touted spurious intelligence to the United Nations to make the case for war with Iraq despite deep misgivings, died on Monday at the age of 84.