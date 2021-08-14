Biden administration plans for vaccine boosters, perhaps by fall - NYT

A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is developing a plan to start offering coronavirus booster shots to some Americans as early as this fall, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the effort.

The first boosters are likely to go to nursing home residents and health care workers, followed by other older people who were near the front of the line when vaccinations began late last year, the newspaper reported.

Officials envision giving people the same vaccine they originally received. They have discussed starting the effort in October but have not settled on a timetable, the report added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

