Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden administration provides assistance on ransomware attacks

1 minute read

A man poses inside a server room at an IT company in this June 19, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is assisting victims of the ransomware attack that has hit hundreds of American businesses "based upon an assessment of national risk," a top cybersecurity official to President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

In a statement, Anne Neuberger said that "anyone who believes their systems have been compromised" should report the incident immediately.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:22 PM UTCCollapsed Florida condo to be demolished before storm, search to resume

Preparations for demolition work were under way on Sunday ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead.

United StatesAmericans' July Fourth festivities sparkle after last year's pandemic cancellations
United StatesBiden White House serves up burgers, nostalgia for July Fourth
United StatesLetter from Surfside: Tourists and locals united in mourning
United StatesPro-Trump social media app hacked on launch day as half million sign up