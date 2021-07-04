Biden administration provides assistance on ransomware attacks

A man poses inside a server room at an IT company in this June 19, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is assisting victims of the ransomware attack that has hit hundreds of American businesses "based upon an assessment of national risk," a top cybersecurity official to President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

In a statement, Anne Neuberger said that "anyone who believes their systems have been compromised" should report the incident immediately.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Peter Cooney

