Biden administration to push congress for $6.4 billion in aid to Ukraine - Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Biden Administration will ask Congress for $6.4 billion dollars in economic and military aid to help Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

Schumer said the request would be added to a spending bill expected to reach the Senate floor next week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.