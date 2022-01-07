United States
Biden administration signs first contract for COVID test kits -official
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has signed the first contract involving the 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests that it plans to distribute for free to Americans who request them, an official said on Friday.
Additional details were not immediately available. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has swiftly spread across the United States since its detection late last year, replacing Delta as the dominant strain and sparking a new wave of infections.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu;
