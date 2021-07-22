Biden administration to spend $1.6 bln for COVID-19 testing in high-risk settings -official

Women walk past a novel coronavirus testing site in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration will announce on Thursday it is directing $1.6 billion for COVID-19 testing in high-risk settings, such as prisons, according to an official familiar with the plan.

NBC News first reported the administration is accelerating investments in testing as it battlesan infections surge in places with low vaccination rates.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Trevor Hunnicutt, Editing by Franklin Paul

