Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden administration to spend $1.6 bln for COVID-19 testing in high-risk settings -official

1 minute read

Women walk past a novel coronavirus testing site in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration will announce on Thursday it is directing $1.6 billion for COVID-19 testing in high-risk settings, such as prisons, according to an official familiar with the plan.

NBC News first reported the administration is accelerating investments in testing as it battlesan infections surge in places with low vaccination rates.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Trevor Hunnicutt, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 2:20 PM UTCU.S. Justice Department to launch new crackdown on firearms trafficking

The U.S. Justice Department this week is formally launching a new effort to crack down on firearms trafficking, in a strategy that involves the creation of five strike forces that will partner with local law enforcement to disrupt criminals selling guns used in crimes.

United StatesBiden administration releases COVID funds to boost local economies
United StatesBiden administration to spend $1.6 bln for COVID-19 testing in high-risk settings -official
United StatesPennsylvania decertifies county's voting machines after 2020 audit
United StatesRepublicans abandon Capitol riot probe after Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks