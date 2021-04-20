Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesBiden administration strikes deal to offer 22,000 extra seasonal guestworker visas - Bloomberg Law

Reuters
2 minutes read

Two Biden administration agencies have struck a deal to offer 22,000 extra seasonal guestworker visas to employers in the coming months, Bloomberg Law reported on Monday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh agreed late last week to lift the cap on H-2B visas, the report said, citing two sources familiar with the process.

The extra visas for seasonal non-agricultural labor, called the H-2B visas, are in addition to the annual allotment of 66,000 H-2B visas.

Earlier in April, President Joe Biden allowed a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire.

The Democratic president has rolled back some of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20, including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many immigrant visa applicants from entering the United States. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 9:17 AM UTCMurderer or ‘reasonable officer?’ Jury begins deliberations in Chauvin trial

Jurors in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin began deliberations on Monday after a prosecutor implored them to "believe your eyes" as he replayed video of the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on a dying George Floyd's neck.

United StatesU.S. CDC expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 16 and older
United StatesFormer U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93
United StatesU.S. will boost ‘Do Not Travel’ advisories to 80% of world
United StatesBiden administration strikes deal to offer 22,000 extra seasonal guestworker visas - Bloomberg Law

Two Biden administration agencies have struck a deal to offer 22,000 extra seasonal guestworker visas to employers in the coming months, Bloomberg Law reported on Monday.