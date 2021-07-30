Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden administration weighing federal mandate on COVID-19 vaccine -CDC director

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifies during a U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the COVID-19 response on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering whether to introduce a federal mandate for Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said on Friday.

"That's something that I think the administration is looking into," Walensky said when asked in a Fox News Channel interview if she favors mandating a vaccine on a federal level.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler

