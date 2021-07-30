United States
Biden administration weighing federal mandate on COVID-19 vaccine -CDC director
WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering whether to introduce a federal mandate for Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said on Friday.
"That's something that I think the administration is looking into," Walensky said when asked in a Fox News Channel interview if she favors mandating a vaccine on a federal level.
