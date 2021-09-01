Biden administration working to accommodate 50,000 Afghans on military bases

A day after U.S. forces completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Afghan refugees walk to board a bus taking them to a processing center upon their arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is working to build capacity to accommodate but not resettle up to 50,000 Afghan refugees on military bases, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday.

"There is capacity and we're working towards capacity at our military bases for up to 50,000," she said, noting that the facilities would not permanently house refugees but provide medical care and assistance and connect refugees with resettlement organizations.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper

