Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden administration working to accommodate 50,000 Afghans on military bases

1 minute read

A day after U.S. forces completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Afghan refugees walk to board a bus taking them to a processing center upon their arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is working to build capacity to accommodate but not resettle up to 50,000 Afghan refugees on military bases, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday.

"There is capacity and we're working towards capacity at our military bases for up to 50,000," she said, noting that the facilities would not permanently house refugees but provide medical care and assistance and connect refugees with resettlement organizations.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 7:45 PM UTC

U.S. says looking at all possible routes for Afghan evacuations

The United States is looking at all possible options and routes to continue helping Americans and legal permanent residents leave Afghanistan, U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told a news briefing on Wednesday.

United States
Biden vows to protect Roe v. Wade after Texas abortion law takes effect
United States
Gusty winds, bone-dry conditions fuel California fire near Lake Tahoe
United States
U.S. manufacturing activity rises; shortages linger
United States
'Everybody screwed up': Blame game begins over turbulent U.S. exit from Afghanistan