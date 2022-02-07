Biden adviser Lander investigated after workplace complaints, White House says

Dr. Eric Lander, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), speaks following being ceremonially sworn in by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday a full investigation has been conducted into the behavior of science adviser Eric Lander, after receiving reports that he bullied and demeaned staffers, and it will monitor any corrective actions taken.

Lander, a top science adviser to Biden and director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, was the focus of an internal review after subordinates complained. Politico first reported the review Monday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden has been "crystal clear" about expectations for a respectful work environment, and put in place mechanisms to conduct investigations into workplace complaints "as was conducted in this case."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"This is not acceptable behavior. Dr. Lander is expected to comply and he will be monitored for compliance because having a safe workplace environment is imperative to the president, the Vice President, First Lady, the second gentleman, all of us who work here."

"In addition to the full thorough investigation. It was conveyed through meetings to senior White House officials directly that his behavior was inappropriate," she said, and corrective action was needed.

"Nothing about his behavior is acceptable to anyone here - not at all," she added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.