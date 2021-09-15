Skip to main content

Biden to announce alliance with Britain, Australia on tech, cyber, defense -Politico

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in honor of labor unions in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday plans to announce a plan to share advanced technologies in a working group with Britain and Australia, Politico reported, in a possible move to push back on China.

Biden was due to give a 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) address on national security, but the White House would not provide details.

The working group, to be known as AUUKUS, will enable the three countries to share information in areas including artificial intelligence, cyber, underwater systems and long-range strike capabilities, Politico reported, citing a White House official and a congressional staffer.

As part of the pact, the U.S. and U.K. share their knowledge of how to maintain nuclear-defense infrastructure, one of the unidentified sources said.

Both characterized the plan as a move by Western allies to counter China’s rise in the military and technology sectors.

