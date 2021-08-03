Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden to announce new eviction moratorium -New York Times

A "For Rent" sign is displayed in front of an apartment building in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Will Dunham

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new eviction moratorium in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, after a previous ban expired.

The new moratorium could be a freeze that would remain in place until Oct. 3, but no final decisions have been made, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified congressional aides and other officials familiar with the discussions.

Details of a potential deal were being worked out by White House aides and officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the newspaper said. The situation was fluid and no final decisions had been made, it said.

The new ban would apply to roughly 90 percent of renters, a Democratic leadership aide told the Times.

The Washington Post also reported a new action to limit housing evictions, citing three people aware of the matter.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis

