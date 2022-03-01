1 minute read
Biden to announce U.S. strategy to address mental health -White House
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will lay out a strategy to address the nation's "unprecedented mental health crisis" in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, the White House said in a statement.
The plan aims "to strengthen system capacity, connect more Americans to care, and create a continuum of support –transforming our health and social services infrastructure to address mental health holistically and equitably," it said.
Reporting by Susan Heavey
