Biden approves Florida emergency declaration after building collapse

Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in the rain in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, U.S. June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration in the state of Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts after a building collapse near Miami left at least one dead and nearly 100 missing.

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," the White House said on Friday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

