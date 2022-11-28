Biden asks Congress to help avert rail strike















Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was calling on Congress to intervene to avert a potential rail strike amid a railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel and strand rail travelers.

"Congress has the power to adopt the agreement and prevent a shutdown," he said in a statement. "Congress should get this bill to my desk well in advance of December 9th so we can avoid disruption."

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese











