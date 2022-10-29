Biden: attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband was 'despicable'

Members of the media work next to police tape outside the home of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi where her husband Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted after a break-in at their house, according to a statement from her office, in San Francisco, California, U.S., October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

PHILADELPHIA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband on Friday was "despicable" and everybody needs to stand up against violence in politics.

"Enough is enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics, regardless of what your politics are," Biden said in a speech in Philadelphia.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Philadelphia; Writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Daniel Wallis

