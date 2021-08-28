United States
Biden to attend briefing on Hurricane Ida on Saturday -White House
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a briefing later on Saturday by administration officials on preparations for Hurricane Ida, which is expected to make landfall in the United States this weekend. read more
The briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Eastern time (1730 GMT), the White House said.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Marguerita Choy
