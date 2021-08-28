Biden to attend briefing on Hurricane Ida on Saturday -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures while attending a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a briefing later on Saturday by administration officials on preparations for Hurricane Ida, which is expected to make landfall in the United States this weekend. read more

The briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Eastern time (1730 GMT), the White House said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Marguerita Choy

