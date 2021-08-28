Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden to attend briefing on Hurricane Ida on Saturday -White House

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures while attending a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a briefing later on Saturday by administration officials on preparations for Hurricane Ida, which is expected to make landfall in the United States this weekend. read more

The briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Eastern time (1730 GMT), the White House said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:09 PM UTC

Thousands march in Washington, U.S. cities for voting rights

Thousands of protesters kicked off marches in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to demand protections for voting rights, aiming to pressure lawmakers to pass legislation to counter a wave of ballot restrictions in Republican-led states.

United States
Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan
United States
U.S. Gulf Coast residents flee 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida
United States
Congress demands Facebook, YouTube and others turn over Jan. 6-related documents
United States
Analysis: Biden's Supreme Court losses prompt more 'shadow docket' scrutiny