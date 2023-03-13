Biden on AUKUS: Not a challenge to anybody

SAN DIEGO, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, aware of Chinese concerns about a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia and Britain, said the agreement was more about securing stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"I don't view what we're doing as a challenge to anybody," Biden told reporters as he met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

