Biden auto safety nominee vows to address jump in traffic deaths

The remains of a Tesla vehicle are seen after it crashed in The Woodlands, Texas, April 17, 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media. Video taken April 17, 2021. SCOTT J. ENGLE via REUTERS /File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as the top auto safety regulator will vow to address the massive increase in U.S. road deaths, according to congressional testimony seen by Reuters.

Steven Cliff, who was tapped to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), will tell a Senate panel Thursday the United States has "seen an unprecedented rise in roadway fatalities. I am committed to turning this around." He will add the U.S. must learn "how to change a culture that accepts the loss of tens of thousands of people in roadway crashes as inevitable."

Reporting by David Shepardson

