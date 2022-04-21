Biden to ban Russian-affiliated ships from U.S. ports -- sources

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to guests after delivering remarks on administration efforts to strengthen national supply chains and increase the number of truck drivers, at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday the United States will ban Russian-affiliated ships from American ports, the latest step to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sources told Reuters.

The White House will release a proclamation with more details. Reuters reported in early March the ban was under consideration by the White House.

The sources said that in 2021 Russian vessels made about 1,800 visits, a small percentage of overall traffic. The issue prompted an extensive Biden administration review to ensure the ban on Russian ships would not seriously impact U.S. supply chains.

Canada on March 1 shuts its ports to Russian-owned ships and barred them from Canadian waters.

The United States previously barred Russian airplanes from U.S. airspace, joining Canada and European nations in the actions.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

