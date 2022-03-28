Factbox: Biden budget would hire thousands to fight forest fires, help veterans

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's $5.79 trillion budget plan released on Monday calls for the federal government to hire thousands more workers to fight forest fires, provide medical care to veterans and combat violent crime. read more

It would increase the federal civilian workforce by 2.7%, to 2,848,783 - partially offset by a 1.6% decline in military employment to 1,421,174 - and provide a 4.6% pay raise to civilian and military employees, subject to changes by Congress.

The following are some of the biggest hiring proposals:

VETERANS CARE

The Department of Veterans Affairs, which provides medical care to military veterans, would expand by 29,000 workers, a 7.1% increase over current staffing levels.

TAX ENFORCEMENT

The Internal Revenue Service, which Republicans have targeted for steep budget cuts over the past decade, would get thousands more workers. The agency's enforcement division would grow by 3,771 employees, an 11% increase, while the taxpayer services division would add 2,521 workers, an 8% jump.

FOREST FIRES

The National Forest Service would get 3,586 more workers, a 25% boost, to oversee the nation's 193 million acres (78,104,329 hectares) of protected forests and grassland - in particular to fight illegal marijuana growing operations. The service would also get 3,253 more employees to fight forest fires, a 24% increase.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

The Environmental Protection Agency would add 1,700 more workers, an 11.2% increase, as the Biden administration prioritizes cleaning up air and water for low-income communities.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

The U.S. Justice Department would add 6,600 employees, an increase of 5.6% as the agency looks to ramp up antitrust enforcement, among other areas. The FBI would add 1,412 employees, a 4% bump, with large increases to its antitrust division.

Reporting by Andy Sullivan Editing by Bill Berkrot

