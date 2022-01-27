Macro Matters1 minute read
Biden, buoyed by GDP figures, urges Congress to pass bills
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the strong GDP growth figure released on Thursday, saying his economic plan is working and urging Congress to pass legislation to make the United States more competitive.
"I urge Congress to continue this momentum by passing legislation to make America more competitive, bolster our supply chains, strengthen our manufacturing and innovation, invest in our families and clean energy, and lower kitchen table costs," Biden said in a statement.
Reporting by Doina Chiacu;
