Many unvaccinated visitors to federal buildings will need negative COVID-19 tests

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that many visitors to U.S. federal buildings will need to be vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test, under a new policy announced by President Joe Biden.

People visiting federal buildings or attending an in-person federally hosted meeting, event, or conference will need to be vaccinated or show they have received a negative COVID-19 test within the last three days.

The requirement does not apply to members of the public entering a federal building to obtain a public service or benefit.

