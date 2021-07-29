United States
Many unvaccinated visitors to federal buildings will need negative COVID-19 tests
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that many visitors to U.S. federal buildings will need to be vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test, under a new policy announced by President Joe Biden.
People visiting federal buildings or attending an in-person federally hosted meeting, event, or conference will need to be vaccinated or show they have received a negative COVID-19 test within the last three days.
The requirement does not apply to members of the public entering a federal building to obtain a public service or benefit.
