Many unvaccinated visitors to federal buildings will need negative COVID-19 tests

U.S. President Joe Biden takes off his mask to speak about the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that many visitors to U.S. federal buildings will need to be vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test, under a new policy announced by President Joe Biden.

People visiting federal buildings or attending an in-person federally hosted meeting, event, or conference will need to be vaccinated or show they have received a negative COVID-19 test within the last three days.

The requirement does not apply to members of the public entering a federal building to obtain a public service or benefit.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

