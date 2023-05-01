Biden called McCarthy to set May 9 debt limit talks















WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other top congressional leaders to invite them to a May 9 White House meeting to discuss the nation's debt ceiling, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Biden made the calls on Monday afternoon to McCarthy as well as the minority leaders in the Senate and the House, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to a senior Republican Senate aide and another person briefed on the calls.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and David Morgan











