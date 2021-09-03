United States
Biden calls emergency in New York over heavy rain, floods
Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden declared an emergency in New York state, ordering federal aid to help regional responders tackle devastation left by a fading Hurricane Ida, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.
Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four northeastern states including New York as hurricane remnants unleashed torrential rains. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.