Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden calls emergency in New York over heavy rain, floods

1 minute read

Flooded playground equipment is seen at a park after the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden declared an emergency in New York state, ordering federal aid to help regional responders tackle devastation left by a fading Hurricane Ida, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four northeastern states including New York as hurricane remnants unleashed torrential rains. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 1:35 AM UTC

Biden warns of 'unconstitutional chaos' due to Texas abortion ban

A Texas law imposing a near-total ban on abortion that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to stand will cause "unconstitutional chaos" by infringing on a right that women have exercised for almost a half-century, President Joe Biden warned on Thursday.

United States
Former Georgia district attorney indicted for obstruction in Arbery case
United States
U.S. Senator Manchin wants a pause in Democrats' push for $3.5 trillion spending bill
United States
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down city's school mask mandate
United States
Biden visits wounded U.S. troops at military hospital in Maryland