Biden calls emergency in New York over heavy rain, floods

Flooded playground equipment is seen at a park after the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden declared an emergency in New York state, ordering federal aid to help regional responders tackle devastation left by a fading Hurricane Ida, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four northeastern states including New York as hurricane remnants unleashed torrential rains. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

