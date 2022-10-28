Biden calls Pelosi to express support after attack on husband -White House















WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday after a home invasion attack in San Francisco put her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, in the hospital.

"The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected," the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey











