1 minute read
Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal'
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a war criminal" over his country's invasion of Ukraine.
"He is a war criminal," Biden told reporters following an event at the White House.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jeff Mason Writing by Rami Ayyub Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.