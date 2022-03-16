Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal'

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about assistance the U.S. government is providing to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the neighboring country, during remarks in the Eisenhower Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a war criminal" over his country's invasion of Ukraine.

"He is a war criminal," Biden told reporters following an event at the White House.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason Writing by Rami Ayyub Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.