Biden calls Supreme Court student loan ruling wrong, will deliver remarks

[1/2] U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One as he arrives at John F. Kennedy International Airport prior to attending campaign events in New York City, U.S., June 29, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday called the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that blocked his plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt disappointing and wrong, and said he would work to find other ways to provide relief to American families.

Biden will deliver remarks on the decision at 3:30 pm (1930 GMT).

