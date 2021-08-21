Biden cancels Delaware trip on Saturday, White House says

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden will no longer be traveling to Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, White House said, and will remain in Washington.

A White House official said Biden is currently receiving a briefing on Afghanistan, where thousands of people have gathered trying to flee the country almost a week after Taliban Islamist militants took control.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Andrea Shalal Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and Will Dunham

