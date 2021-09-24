Skip to main content

United States

Biden cites stalemate over spending but confident bills will pass

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster shots in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he recognized spending bills to address infrastructure and other spending were at a standstill in Congress despite his fellow Democrats' majorities, but said he was confident the measures would pass.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden acknowledged his economic plan "has been very much curtailed by a whole range of things" and would take some time, but said both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrats' budget bill needed to be enacted.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

