Biden commits to protect Nevada's Spirit Mountain















WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to protect Nevada's Spirit Mountain and the surrounding wilderness area.

"I'm committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many tribes that are here today," Biden announced during remarks at the two-day Tribal Nations summit in Washington.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Katharine Jackson











