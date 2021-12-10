Biden concerned by Supreme Court decision to keep abortion curbs in Texas

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is "very concerned" by the Supreme Court's decision to leave in place a ban on most abortions in Texas, the White House said on Friday, adding that he is deeply committed to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

Biden plans to issue a statement on the Supreme Court's decision later on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

